Biotalys NV: Invitation to a Special Shareholders' Meeting

Ghent, BELGIUM , July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release - regulated information

Biotalys(the "Company" or "Biotalys"), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop and food protection, has the honor to invite its shareholders, holders of subscription rights and all other persons entitled to participate in its shareholders' meetings, to a special shareholders' meeting that will be held on Monday 21 August 2023 at 10.00 (Belgian time) at the Company's headquarters.

Shareholders can also exercise their voting rights by mail or by written proxy. Furthermore, the Company recommends its securities holders to exercise their right to ask questions about the agenda items for the shareholders' meeting in writing in advance of the meeting. More information about voting by mail or by written proxy and exercising the right to ask questions can be found in the convening notice.

In order to be admitted to the shareholders' meeting, the holders of securities issued by the Company must comply with Article 7:134 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations and the Company's Articles of Association and meet the requirements outlined in the convening notice. The convening notice and other documents relating to the shareholders' meeting can be found on the Company's website.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

T: +32

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.

Attachments