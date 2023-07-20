Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023: %%% Ad-hoc! Gelegenheit nicht verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CS50 | ISIN: BE0974386188 | Ticker-Symbol: 86C
Frankfurt
19.07.23
08:16 Uhr
5,780 Euro
-0,080
-1,37 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOTALYS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOTALYS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7205,98007:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.07.2023 | 07:10
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biotalys NV: Invitation to a Special Shareholders' Meeting

Ghent, BELGIUM , July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release - regulated information

Biotalys(the "Company" or "Biotalys"), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop and food protection, has the honor to invite its shareholders, holders of subscription rights and all other persons entitled to participate in its shareholders' meetings, to a special shareholders' meeting that will be held on Monday 21 August 2023 at 10.00 (Belgian time) at the Company's headquarters.

Shareholders can also exercise their voting rights by mail or by written proxy. Furthermore, the Company recommends its securities holders to exercise their right to ask questions about the agenda items for the shareholders' meeting in writing in advance of the meeting. More information about voting by mail or by written proxy and exercising the right to ask questions can be found in the convening notice.

In order to be admitted to the shareholders' meeting, the holders of securities issued by the Company must comply with Article 7:134 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations and the Company's Articles of Association and meet the requirements outlined in the convening notice. The convening notice and other documents relating to the shareholders' meeting can be found on the Company's website.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:
Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
T: +32

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.

Attachments

  • Biotalys Press Release_20 July 2023_Special Shareholders' Meeting (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f85a8fe1-bc8a-4af2-bcfd-cee33c0f4672)
  • Biotalys Persbericht_20 juli 2023_Bijzondere Algemene Aandeelhoudersvergadering (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/19033ac5-d061-415b-9653-6b47905acf9a)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.