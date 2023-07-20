The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 20.07.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 20.07.2023
Aktien
1 FR001400AXT1 Vinpai S.A.
2 IT0005549255 IMD International Medical Devices S.p.A.
3 SE0020551679 Ellwee AB
4 GB00BRV2F192 Sportech PLC
5 FR001400I939 Technicolor Creative Studios
Anleihen/ETF
1 US053332BE19 AutoZone Inc.
2 XS2648493570 Bank of Cyprus PCL
3 USU0568KAE65 Boston Gas Co.
4 US205887CJ91 ConAgra Brands Inc.
5 US47233WBM01 Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
6 XS2655865546 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.
7 DE000DD5A325 DZ BANK AG
8 DE000DD5A317 DZ BANK AG
9 XS2651619285 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC
10 US053332BF83 AutoZone Inc.
11 XS2656481004 Royal Bank of Canada
12 US95002YAA10 Wells Fargo & Co.
13 DE000HLB4942 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
14 DE000HLB4959 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
15 DE000HLB4918 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
16 US95000U3E14 Wells Fargo & Co.
17 IE000BZ1HVL2 SPDR MSCI World EUR HDG UCITS ETF
