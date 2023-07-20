The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 20.07.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 20.07.2023Aktien1 FR001400AXT1 Vinpai S.A.2 IT0005549255 IMD International Medical Devices S.p.A.3 SE0020551679 Ellwee AB4 GB00BRV2F192 Sportech PLC5 FR001400I939 Technicolor Creative StudiosAnleihen/ETF1 US053332BE19 AutoZone Inc.2 XS2648493570 Bank of Cyprus PCL3 USU0568KAE65 Boston Gas Co.4 US205887CJ91 ConAgra Brands Inc.5 US47233WBM01 Jefferies Financial Group Inc.6 XS2655865546 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.7 DE000DD5A325 DZ BANK AG8 DE000DD5A317 DZ BANK AG9 XS2651619285 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC10 US053332BF83 AutoZone Inc.11 XS2656481004 Royal Bank of Canada12 US95002YAA10 Wells Fargo & Co.13 DE000HLB4942 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale14 DE000HLB4959 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale15 DE000HLB4918 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale16 US95000U3E14 Wells Fargo & Co.17 IE000BZ1HVL2 SPDR MSCI World EUR HDG UCITS ETF