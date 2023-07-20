DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy joins the 3rd promotion of the Africa Accelerator under the aegis of Bpifrance and Business France

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy joins the 3rd promotion of the Africa Accelerator under the aegis of Bpifrance and Business France 20-Jul-2023 / 17:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, 20 July 2023 Charwood Energy joins the 3rd promotion of the Africa Accelerator under the aegis of Bpifrance and Business France ? 12-month support to help Charwood Energy to achieve its development ambitions on a high-potential continent Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist in customised biomass energy solutions, announces joining the 3rd promotion of the Africa Accelerator, a support program designed to accelerate the development and partnerships of SMEs on the African continent. The Africa Accelerator, launched by Bpifrance in partnership with Business France and Team France Export, brings together the best public and private players to support SMEs and ETIs in the promotion and offer them a comprehensive program focused on the commercial development of their business in sub-Saharan Africa. The African continent is a major growth driver, with a demographic explosion that predicts a population of 2 billion by 2050, opening new market opportunities for French company's export. The 3rd promotion of this program focuses on export and international business as a cross-functional component within the company, identified as a priority and strategic subject. Adrien Haller, Founder and CEO of Charwood Energy, says: "We are delighted to be part of this 3rd promotion of the Africa Accelerator, which will support our strong ambitions on the African continent. This program is designed to capitalize on our unique know-how in proposing tailor-made solutions for the decarbonized conversion of biomass into energy in a region where the needs are particularly high. " The Africa Accelerator program integrates companies with a successful first experience on the African continent or confirmed internationalization. In 2022, Charwood Energy demonstrated its ability to deploy large-scale projects on behalf of third parties with the installation and commissioning of its first pyrogasification unit, and the deployment of a cogeneration plant in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as part of the European FORETS development project. About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. Charwood Energy has a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies - heating and heating networks, methanisation and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas (syngaz), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance. For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/ Contacts ACTIFIN ACTIFIN CHARWOOD ENERGY Investor Relations Press Relations investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 charwood@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 56 88 11 22 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

=------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Charwood Energy 1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 56250 Saint-Nolff France Phone: 0297264630 E-mail: contact@energy.bzh ISIN: FR001400AJ60 Euronext Ticker: ALCWE AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1684949 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

