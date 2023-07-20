Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023

WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Frankfurt
20.07.23
08:17 Uhr
5,440 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
20.07.2023 | 18:22
206 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy joins the 3rd promotion of the Africa Accelerator under the aegis of Bpifrance and Business France

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy joins the 3rd promotion of the Africa Accelerator under the aegis of Bpifrance and 
Business France 
20-Jul-2023 / 17:50 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, 20 July 2023 
 
 
Charwood Energy joins the 3rd promotion of the Africa Accelerator under the aegis of Bpifrance and Business France 
 ? 12-month support to help Charwood Energy to achieve its development ambitions on a high-potential 
  continent 
 
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist in customised biomass energy solutions, 
announces joining the 3rd promotion of the Africa Accelerator, a support program designed to accelerate the development 
and partnerships of SMEs on the African continent. 
 
The Africa Accelerator, launched by Bpifrance in partnership with Business France and Team France Export, brings 
together the best public and private players to support SMEs and ETIs in the promotion and offer them a comprehensive 
program focused on the commercial development of their business in sub-Saharan Africa. The African continent is a major 
growth driver, with a demographic explosion that predicts a population of 2 billion by 2050, opening new market 
opportunities for French company's export. 
 
The 3rd promotion of this program focuses on export and international business as a cross-functional component within 
the company, identified as a priority and strategic subject. 
 
Adrien Haller, Founder and CEO of Charwood Energy, says: 
"We are delighted to be part of this 3rd promotion of the Africa Accelerator, which will support our strong ambitions 
on the African continent. This program is designed to capitalize on our unique know-how in proposing tailor-made 
solutions for the decarbonized conversion of biomass into energy in a region where the needs are particularly high. " 
 
The Africa Accelerator program integrates companies with a successful first experience on the African continent or 
confirmed internationalization. In 2022, Charwood Energy demonstrated its ability to deploy large-scale projects on 
behalf of third parties with the installation and commissioning of its first pyrogasification unit, and the deployment 
of a cogeneration plant in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as part of the European FORETS development project. 
 
 
About Charwood Energy 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
Charwood Energy has a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies - heating and 
heating networks, methanisation and pyrogasification. 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas (syngaz), biochar 
and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance. 
For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/ 
 
Contacts 
 
               ACTIFIN       ACTIFIN 
CHARWOOD ENERGY       Investor Relations  Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30     charwood@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
               +33 (0)1 56 88 11 22 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Charwood Energy joins the 3rd promotion of the Africa Accelerator under the aegis of Bpifrance and Business France 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1684949 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1684949 20-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1684949&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2023 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.