Donnerstag, 20.07.2023
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
20.07.23
08:17 Uhr
1,780 Euro
+0,025
+1,42 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
20.07.2023 | 19:16
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi receives a grant of 1 million euros as part of the 'France 2030' plan.

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi receives a grant of 1 million euros as part of the 'France 2030' plan. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi receives a grant of 1 million euros as part of the 'France 2030' plan. 
20-Jul-2023 / 18:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
 
2CRSi receives a grant of 1 million euros as part of the 'France 2030' plan. 
A recognition of 2CRSi's expertise at the service of future embedded AI applications. 
 
Strasbourg (France), July 20, 2023 - 2CRSi, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT 
servers, today announced the receipt of a EUR1 million grant from BPI (French Public Investment Bank) as part of the call 
for projects "Technological Maturation and Demonstration of Embedded Artificial Intelligence Solutions" under France 
2030 initiative. 
This support materializes the French government's intention to back cutting-edge technology players with the objectives 
of mastering sovereign and secure digital technologies and promoting the national strategy in the field of artificial 
intelligence. 
This EUR2.6 million grant is part of a collaborative project in which 2CRSi aims to develop a modular "embedded" system 
designed to deploy critical applications using artificial intelligence in "Edge Computing." 
"This project opens unprecedented perspectives by placing proximity at the heart of computer networks through real-time 
AI applications on embedded systems," comments Alain WILMOUTH, co-founder of 2CRSi. Indeed, while generative AIs (such 
as the American player Open AI with ChatGPT or the French player IMKI) can operate remotely without response time 
constraints, embedded applications require fast and efficient responses, adding an additional level of complexity. 
The development of this modular system is the result of a close collaboration between French industries of all sizes, 
highlighting the importance of cooperation and innovation within the French technology sector. The financial support 
from the French government also demonstrates a commitment to technological sovereignty and a desire to spur the "France 
of Artificial Intelligence". 
"This is a significant recognition of 2CRSi's potential, as well as the strategic value of this project for France. Not 
only is this project promising for the future of AI in France, but it will also create sustainable, high-added value 
employments, contributing to the dynamism of the economy and the evolution of the country's technology sector," 
concludes Alain WILMOUTH. 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg in 2005, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets bespoke, eco-responsible high-performance 
IT servers. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013341781) 
and its shares were transferred to the Euronext Growth regulated market on 25 November 2022. 
For further information: www.2crsi.com 
Contacts 2CRSi 
2CRSi                                            Actifin 
                     Actifin 
Jean-Philippe LLOBERA                                    Michael Scholze 
                     Lucie Morlot Communication lucie.morlot@actifin.fr 
Communication Manager investors@2crsi.com                          Financial Press Relations 
                     +33 (0)1 80 18 26 33                michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
03 68 41 10 70 
                                               +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi receives a grant of 1 million euros as part of the 'France 2030' plan. 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1685035 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1685035 20-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1685035&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2023 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

