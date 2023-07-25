DJ 2CRSi SA: Approval of the annual accounts 2022-2023

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Approval of the annual accounts 2022-2023 25-Jul-2023 / 18:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Approval of the annual accounts 2022-2023 Strasbourg (France), July 25, 2023 - 2CRSi, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT servers, announces the approval by the Board of Directors of the 2022-2023 annual accounts. On July 17, the Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial statements for the 2022-2023 financial year. The income statement and balance sheet tables are detailed below and show only minor variations from the items presented in the press release of 29 juin 2023. It should be pointed out that the statutory auditors' audit procedures are currently being finalised. The full 2022-2023 financial statements will shortly be available online on the 2CRSi investor website: https:// investors.2crsi.com/fr/bienvenue/ Simplified income statement 2022-2023 2021-2022 In million of EUR - IFRS Revenue 184,1 183,6 Consumed purchases (141,7) (143,2) Margin on revenue 42,4 40,4 Gross margin rate 23,0% 22,0% Other income 0,8 2,5 External expenses (12,5) (10,9) Personal expenses (27,1) (23,6) Taxes (0,7) (0,5) Other operating income and expenses (0,8) 0,5 EBITDA 2,0 8,4 EBITDA margin 1,1% 4,6% Current operating income (expense) (9,2) 1,4 Operating income (expense) (9,2) 1,4 Net financial income (2,6) (3,0) Income tax (714) (0,5) Consolidated net income (expense) (12,5) (1,1) Consolidated net income, Group share (11,9) (1,1) Simplified consolidated balance sheet 28/02/2023 28/02/2022 In million of EUR - IFRS Goodwill 8,0 8,7 Intangible fixed assets 15,4 16,3 Tangible assets 16,3 20 Non-current financial receivables 1,5 4,4 Other non-current assets 4,8 3,9 Total non-current assets 46,1 53,3 Inventories 53,2 56,4 Customers 21,2 26,2 Other current assets 15,1 16,8 Current financial receivables 7,5 5,9 Cash and cash equivalents 6,4 4,7 Total current assets 103,4 110 TOTAL ASSETS 149,5 163,4 Capital attributable to equity holders of the parent 28,7 40,5 Non-controlling interests (0,9) (0,3) Consolidated capital 27,7 40,3 Borrowings and financial liabilities 13,2 26,5 Non-current lease liabilities 10,0 12,3 Other non-current liabilities 3,8 3,1 Total non-current liabilities 27,0 42 Trade payables 21,3 24,8 Current financial liabilities 41,4 29,8 Current lease liabilities 2,5 3 Other current liabilities 29,2 23,5 Total current liabilities 94,8 81,1 TOTAL LIABILITIES 149,5 163,4

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environmentally-friendly servers. 2CRSi has been listed since 25 November 2022 on the regulated Euronext Growth market (ISIN code: FR0013341781).

