Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
25.07.23
08:12 Uhr
1,835 Euro
+0,025
+1,38 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7751,89519:37
Dow Jones News
25.07.2023 | 19:22
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: Approval of the annual accounts 2022-2023

DJ 2CRSi SA: Approval of the annual accounts 2022-2023 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Approval of the annual accounts 2022-2023 
25-Jul-2023 / 18:49 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
Approval of the annual accounts 2022-2023 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), July 25, 2023 - 2CRSi, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT 
servers, announces the approval by the Board of Directors of the 2022-2023 annual accounts. 
On July 17, the Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial statements for the 2022-2023 financial year. The 
income statement and balance sheet tables are detailed below and show only minor variations from the items presented in 
the press release of 29 juin 2023. 
It should be pointed out that the statutory auditors' audit procedures are currently being finalised. 
The full 2022-2023 financial statements will shortly be available online on the 2CRSi investor website: https:// 
investors.2crsi.com/fr/bienvenue/ 
 
Simplified income statement      2022-2023 2021-2022 
In million of EUR - IFRS 
Revenue                184,1   183,6 
Consumed purchases          (141,7)  (143,2) 
Margin on revenue           42,4   40,4 
Gross margin rate           23,0%   22,0% 
Other income             0,8    2,5 
External expenses           (12,5)  (10,9) 
Personal expenses           (27,1)  (23,6) 
Taxes                 (0,7)   (0,5) 
Other operating income and expenses  (0,8)   0,5 
EBITDA                2,0    8,4 
EBITDA margin             1,1%   4,6% 
Current operating income (expense)  (9,2)   1,4 
Operating income (expense)      (9,2)   1,4 
Net financial income         (2,6)   (3,0) 
Income tax              (714)   (0,5) 
Consolidated net income (expense)   (12,5)  (1,1) 
Consolidated net income, Group share (11,9)  (1,1) 
Simplified consolidated balance sheet        28/02/2023 28/02/2022 
In million of EUR - IFRS 
Goodwill                       8,0    8,7 
Intangible fixed assets               15,4    16,3 
Tangible assets                   16,3    20 
Non-current financial receivables          1,5    4,4 
Other non-current assets               4,8    3,9 
Total non-current assets               46,1    53,3 
Inventories                     53,2    56,4 
Customers                      21,2    26,2 
Other current assets                 15,1    16,8 
Current financial receivables            7,5    5,9 
Cash and cash equivalents              6,4    4,7 
Total current assets                 103,4   110 
TOTAL ASSETS                     149,5   163,4 
Capital attributable to equity holders of the parent 28,7    40,5 
Non-controlling interests              (0,9)   (0,3) 
Consolidated capital                 27,7    40,3 
Borrowings and financial liabilities         13,2    26,5 
Non-current lease liabilities            10,0    12,3 
Other non-current liabilities            3,8    3,1 
Total non-current liabilities            27,0    42 
Trade payables                    21,3    24,8 
Current financial liabilities            41,4    29,8 
Current lease liabilities              2,5    3 
Other current liabilities              29,2    23,5 
Total current liabilities              94,8    81,1 
TOTAL LIABILITIES                  149,5   163,4

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environmentally-friendly servers. 2CRSi has been listed since 25 November 2022 on the regulated Euronext Growth market (ISIN code: FR0013341781).

More informations: www.2crsi.com

Contacts: 

2CRSi 
              Actifin                   Actifin 
Philippe Steinmetz 
              Lucie Morlot                Michael Scholze 
Group Chief Financial 
Officer          Financial Communication           Financial Press Relations 
              lucie.morlot@actifin.fr           michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
investors@2crsi.com 
              +33 (0)1 80 18 26 33            +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 
+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Approval of the annual accounts 2022-2023 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1688119 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1688119 25-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1688119&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2023 12:49 ET (16:49 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.