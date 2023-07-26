

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco plc (BATS.L), on Wednesday, reported H1 profit of £4.04 billion or 176.0p per share compared to £1.94 billion or 80.8p per share last year.



On an adjusted basis, earnings amounted to £4.06 billion or 181.6p per share, compared to £3.81 billion or 167.4p per share earned a year ago.



Profit before taxation totaled £5.30 billion, higher than the previous year's £3.06 billion. Profit from operations for the first-half of 2023 increased to £5.94 billion from £3.68 billion reported last year.



Revenue for the period rose to £13.4 billion from £12.9 billion generated in the same period of last year.



