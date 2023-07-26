

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Mining business Fresnillo plc (FRES) on Wednesday reported higher silver production, but lower gold production for the second quarter ended June 2023. The company has also retained the production guidance for 2023.



Quarterly attributable silver production was 14.9 moz, up 3.5 percent over second quarter of 2022.



Quarterly attributable gold production was 152.4 koz, down 4.1 percent over the second quarter of the previous year.



Quarterly attributable by-product lead production decreased 3.7 percent over the prior-year quarter.



Quarterly attributable by-product zinc production decreased 4.2 percent over the prior-year quarter.



Attributable silver production is expected to be in the range of 57.0 to 64.0 moz while attributable gold production is expected to be in the range of 590 to 640 koz in 2023.



The company expects the cost inflation and the revaluation of the Mexican Peso versus the US Dollar to continue to impact costs in the second half of the year following an increase in the first half.



Shares of Fresnillo are currently trading at 628.60 pence, down 3.40 pence or 0.54 percent from the previous close.



