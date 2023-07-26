

ROME (dpa-AFX) - UniCredit SpA (UCG) Wednesday reported a profit before tax of 3.204 billion euros for the second quarter, higher than 2.481 billion euros in the comparable quarter last year, primarily driven by growth in net interest income.



Net profit attributable to the group before PPA was 2.314 billion euros, 15.1% up from 2.010 billion euros a year ago. Earnings per share for the quarter increased 34.3% to 1.12 euros.



Net profit after AT1 & CASHES coupon was 2.1 billion euros, up up 16.6% year on year.



Total revenue for the quarter rose to 5.967 billion euros from 4.777 billion euros last year.



Net interest income increased 41.3% from last year to 3.497 billion euros and fee income was 1.9 billion euros, down 0.7% from last year.



Looking forward to the full year, the group expects net revenues to be above 21.5 billion euros and and net profit at or above 7.25 billion euros, both up from the previous outlook.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken