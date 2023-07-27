

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Steel and mining company ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Thursday reported a profit of $1.86 billion or $2.20 per share for the second quarter, lower than $3.923 billion or $4.24 per share a year ago, impacted primarily by decline in sales due to lower steel shipments as well as price.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA for the second quarter was $2.605 billion compared with $5.163 billion in the previous year.



Quarterly sales declined to $18.606 billion from $22.142 billion last year.



In the second quarter, Steel shipments decreased to 14.2 Mt from $14.4 Mt, while crude steel production was down at 14.7 Mt compared with 14.6 Mt last year.



