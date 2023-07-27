

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide SA (AIQUY.PK), on Thursday, reported net profit, Group share, of 1,722 million euros in the 1st half of 2023, with an increase as published of +31.9% and +39.5% excluding the currency impact.



Excluding the proceeds from the sale of the stake in Hydrogenics, the impairment of an intangible asset and of assets held for sale, net profit recurring, Group share, amounted to 1,627 million euros. This was up by 4.9% and up 11.3% excluding currency, compared to net profit recurring, Group share, in the prior year period, a significant increase over comparable sales growth of +4.9%.



Net earnings per share rose by 32.0% to 1.72 billion euros compared with the 1st half of 2022, in line with the increase in net profit, Group share. These stood at 3.30 euros per share compared with 2.50 euros per share in the same period of last year.



Revenue reached 13.98 billion euros, an increase of +4.9% on a comparable basis in the first semester. On an as published basis, the year-over-year comparison was -1.6%, due to the drop in energy prices - whose variations are passed on to Large Industries customers - as well as negative currency impacts.



Net debt at June 30, 2023 reached 10,550 million euros, a sharp decline compared with 12,010 million euros at June 30, 2022 and an increase of 289 million euros compared with December 31, 2022, following the payment of more than 1.6 billion euros in dividends in May.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken