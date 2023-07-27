

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc. (BOY.L) a thermal processing service provider, on Thursday, reported higher earnings for the first half of the year compared to the previous year on improved revenues.



Half yearly profit before tax increased to 55.2 million pounds from 41.6 million pounds for the same period last year.



Earnings increased to 42.9 million pounds from 32.5 million pounds last year. Earnings per share increased to 22.2 pence from 16.9 pence previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share increased 25 percent to 23.8 pence from 19.1 pence of the prior year.



Revenue rose 17.2 percent to 420.1 million pounds from 358.5 million pounds of previous year and grew by 13.8 percent in constant currency.



Additionally, the company declared an interim dividend of 6.7 pence per share payable on November 10 to shareholders of record on October 6.



Currently, shares of Bodycote are trading at 693.64 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



