

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove plc (RMV.L) a property portal company, on Friday, reported higher earnings for the first half of the year compared to the previous year on improved customer demand.



Half yearly profit before tax increased to 130.28 million pounds from 121.21 million pounds for the same period last year.



Net earnings increased to 99.44 million pounds or 12.1 pence per share from 98.37 million pounds or 11.7 pence per share last year.



Underlying earnings per share increased 6 percent to 12.5 pence from 11.8 pence of the prior year. Underlying operating profit was up 9 percent to 133.2 million pounds from 122.4 million pounds of the prior year.



Operating Profit rose 7 percent to 129.5 million pounds from 121.3 million pounds last year.



Revenue for the period improved 10 percent to 179.5 million pounds from 162.7 million pounds of previous year.



Looking forward to the second half of the year, the company remains confident of delivering in line with its previous expectations of Underlying Operating Margin of c73% for the full year.



On Thursday, shares of Rightmove closed at 552.60 pence up 0.88% on the London Stock Exchange



