

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRF.PK) Friday reported income before income taxes of 66.314 billion yen for the first quarter, significantly higher than 26.208 billion yen in the same quarter a year ago, helped by a jump in revenue.



Net profit increased to 44.813 billion yen or 118.98 yen per share from 18.922 billion yen or 50.16 yen per share last year.



Operating revenues for the quarter grew to 629.472 billion yen from 557.618 billion yen in the previous-year quarter.



For the full year, the company expects operating revenues to increase 12.1% year-on-year to 2,696 billion yen. Net profit for the year is expected to increase 38.1% to 137 billion yen or 363.75 yen per share.



