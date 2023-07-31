

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita Plc (CPI.L), a British business process outsourcing and services provider, said on Monday that it has appointed Adolfo Hernandez as Chief Executive Officer designate.



Hernandez, currently Vice President, Global Telecommunications for Amazon Web Services, has previously served SDL Plc and Alcatel-Lucent in senior leadership roles.



Jon Lewis, who has been serving as CEO and Director of Capita since December 2017, will step down from his role towards the end of the year.



In addition, the company noted that trading for the first six months of the year was in line with its expectations.



Capita is scheduled to release its half-year results on August 4.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken