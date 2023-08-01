4basebio Plc - Grant received from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

4basebio receives grant to advance its synthetic DNA platform and Hermes nanoparticle platform for the development of

thermostable nucleic acid vaccines

Funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will build on preclinical data demonstrating superior immune responses achieved with 4basebio's synthetic DNA products as well as improved stability offered by its Hermes platform.

Cambridge, UK, 1 August 2023 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation driven biotechnology company enabling and accelerating development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high performant synthetic DNA products and non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform, today announces it has received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (the "Foundation") to advance the development program of thermostable nucleic acid based vaccines.

The development program aims to build on preclinical data demonstrating the improved stability offered by the Hermes platform, the superior immune responses achieved with 4basebio's synthetic DNA products and high-quality mRNA produced from 4basebio opDNA products.

The successful demonstration of the Hermes platform and 4basebio synthetic nucleic acid payloads in infectious disease vaccines has the potential to enhance the global availability of such innovative medicines.

Heikki Lanckriet, CEO and CSO of 4basebio, commented: "The Foundation's grant recognises the potential of our Hermes and synthetic DNA platforms. The enhanced stability offered by our vectors as well as the rapid turnaround time offered through our synthetic DNA has the potential to enable a faster response to pandemic needs and create highly performant and affordable vaccine products in support of the global fight against infectious diseases."

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focussed on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high performant synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients. The Company is offering GMP compliant DNA starting materials suitable for use in AAV viral vector production as well as mRNA vaccine and therapeutics production.

