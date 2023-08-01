

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Precious metals mining Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) Tuesday reported a profit of $89.7 million or 0.088 per share for the first half of the year, lower than $141 million or 0.159 per share in the comparable period last year, primarily due to higher costs.



Excluding one-time items, Adjusted EPS was $.104, down 46.4%.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA declined 23.5% to $351 million from $459.1 million a year ago.



Quarterly revenue increased to $1.343 billion from $1.259 billion in the previous year.



Adjusted revenue was $1.431 billion compared with 1.349 billion last year, helped by higher gold and silver volumes sold at higher prices.



The company's Board has declared an interim dividend of $0.014 per share to be paid on September 14 to shareholders on the register on August 11.



For the full year, the company has reaffirmed its outlook.



