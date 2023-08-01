

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British building material products distributor Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Tuesday reported lower earnings and revenues for the first half of the year reflecting weak market volumes in private domestic RMI and new build housing. The company also kept its full year earnings guidance intact.



Half yearly profit after tax dropped 43.4 percent to 60 million pounds from 106 million pounds for the same period last year.



Earnings per share decreased 42.5 percent to 28.6 pence from 49.7 pence of last year.



Operating profit fell 31.8 percent to 107 million pounds from 157 million pounds of the prior year.



Adjusted earnings reduced 40.9 percent to 30.5 pence from 51.6 pence last year.



Adjusted operating profit declined 31.3 percent to 112 pounds from 163 pounds of the previous year.



Revenue decreased 2.5 percent to 2.47 billion pounds from 2.54 billion pounds for the same period prior year.



Additionally, the company declared an interim dividend of 12.5 pence per share, payable on November 10 to shareholders of record on October 6.



Looking ahead to the full year, the company continues to expect to deliver an adjusted operating profit of around 240 million pounds.



On Monday, Travis Perkins shares closed at 870.80 pence, down 2.20% on the London Stock Exchange.



