Ronn Motor Group Announces Official Name Change and New Ticker "RONN" As It Continues to a Senior Exchange Listing on Nasdaq

The New Company Name and Ticker "RONN" Reflects Our New Hydrogen Comprehensive Business Model, Which Includes Both Hydrogen Electric Commercial 3-6 Logistic Trucks, Retail Automobiles and Hydrogen Hub Infrastructure Globally and Domestic.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / RONN Motor Group (OTC PINK:RONN) is delighted to announce that it officially changed its name from Lee Pharmaceuticals to RONN. This strategic decision reflects the company's evolving focus on innovation, growth, and its commitment to advancing sustainable hydrogen technologies and pushing the commercialization of hydrogen energy in both the mobile and stationary sectors.

The company's new ticker symbol on the present OTC was successfully updated to RONN, effective 7-31-2023. This change symbolizes a significant step forward for the former RONN Motor Group, reinforcing its ongoing future identity as an automotive and energy corporation.

"We are very optimistic about these transformative changes," said Ronn Ford, CEO/Founder of the former RONN Motor Group. "The rebranding to RONN represents another step forward in our relentless pursuit of excellence and progress to make the world a better place for our children. Mr. Ford added that we expects to complete our PCAOB financial audits by the end of September 30th 2023, followed by filing our QB fully audited status on the OTC. Our S-1 is entirely on track and expected to be filled with the SEC at the beginning of the fourth Quarter, 2023."

RONN remains committed to pioneering environmentally responsible and technologically advanced vehicles and stationary applications that resonate with customers worldwide, powered by clean hydrogen energy and partnering with other companies to provide Hydrogen infrastructure. The company's vision, guided by its core values of sustainability, performance, and innovation, will continue to drive its endeavors as it moves into this exciting new chapter.

About RONN:

RONN is a leading automotive company at the forefront of sustainable technology solutions. The company specializes in creating high-performance, environmentally responsible vehicles, aiming to revolutionize the automotive industry and contribute positively to the planet.

For more information go to www.ronnmotorgroup.com or contact Sheila R. Stewart at 480.414.9922 (c) or SStewart@ronnmotorgroup.com

DISCLOSURE: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of RONN Motor Group to accomplish its stated plan of business. RONN Motor Group believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and their forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Considering the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by RONN Motor Group or any other person.

SOURCE: RONN Motor Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771365/Ronn-Motor-Group-Announces-Official-Name-Change-and-New-Ticker-RONN-As-It-Continues-to-a-Senior-Exchange-Listing-on-Nasdaq