ACCESSWIRE
01.08.2023
CNH Industrial Awarded for Excellence in Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Recently, CNH Industrial was awarded at an event in Geneva hosted by the European Organization for Nuclear Research, CERN.

The event focused on fostering a sustainable future through collaboration. They focused on inspiring and empowering future leaders, particularly those with MBA and PhD backgrounds guided by CERN and the Collège des Ingénieurs (CDI). It consisted of two sessions aimed at exploring future opportunities, technologies, and value chains - all contributing to creating a better future with European industry and institutional leaders.

During the occasion, the jury recognized and awarded three student groups who took part in innovation projects at CNH. They worked together in teams, developing sustainable initiatives to improve the agricultural, social, and mobility sectors.

At CNH, we acknowledge the necessity for change and are fully committed to facilitating the ecological transition. We take great pride in being a part of the Innovation 4 Change program - leading the way in pioneering breakthrough technologies and transforming industries with our talented team.

CNH Industrial, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Press release picture

At the event held by CERN, the jury recognized and rewarded three student groups who participated in innovation projects at CNH, where they developed sustainable initiatives to improve the agricultural, social, and mobility sectors.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771618/CNH-Industrial-Awarded-for-Excellence-in-Sustainability

