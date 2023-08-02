1812 Brewing Company Inc.: 1812 Brewing Company to End 3(a)10 Debt Reduction Plan After First Tranche

Debt investor and Company agree to end program to relieve long-term selling pressure on KEGS' stock

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that the Company and its debt investor, Trillium Partners LP, have mutually-agreed to terminate the court-approved 3(a)10 debt restructuring transaction at the conclusion of the current partial debt paydown.

On October 17, 2022, the Company entered into a Settlement Agreement with Trillium (the "Settlement Agreement"), which was later approved by the Federal District Court of Maryland, whereby the Company agreed to issue shares of common stock to Trillium pursuant to the Section 3(a)10 exemption to satisfy the Company's outstanding debts.

Over the recent months several factors have made untenable the prospects of fully exercising the 3(a)(10) transaction in its totality, and to this end, both the Company and Trillium felt that it was the best interest of the Company and its shareholders to end the transaction after the repayment of Trillium's first payment of $500,000 to the original debt holders ("Tranche 1") has been made in full pursuant to the terms of the Transaction. Upon repayment of Tranche 1 in full to Trillium, the debt - having been reduced by $500,000 and with no further interest accrued during the entire period - will transfer back to the two original CD holders. The Company intends to further negotiate with these two CD holders at that time.

Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava stated, "When these discussions began approximately 18 months prior, the world and the markets were in a different place. Factors like rapidly rising interest rates and the threat of recession appear to have made markets weaker than they had been. Certainly, this has been the case for KEGS' stock." Mr. Scozzafava continued, "So in an effort to relieve the Company and its shareholders of this pressure, and to allow management to refocus its efforts on continuing to grow the business of 1812 Brewing Company, we have agreed to cease the debt reduction program after this ongoing tranche has been satisfied. We look forward to shareholder updates soon on these continuing business developments."

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Lager, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

Contact Name: Tom Scozzafava

Contact Phone Number: 315-788-1812

Contact Email Address: contact@1812ale.com

