

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami Corp. (KNM), a Japanese video game and entertainment firm, on Thursday reported a rise in earnings and revenue for the first-quarter, mainly due to improved profit margin of core contents in the Digital Entertainment segment, strong performance of the Gaming & Systems business, and depreciation of yen.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company recorded a net profit of 13.375 billion yen or 98.67 yen per share, higher than 11.432 billion yen or 84.38 yen per share, posted for the same period of last year. Pre-tax income was at 18.394 billion yen that improved from last year's 15.852 billion yen.



Operating profit rose to 17.151 billion yen from 14.040 billion yen of 2022.



Revenue from Gaming & Systems business climbed to 9.997 billion yen from 7.695 billion yen of last year. Revenue from sports was at 11.697 billion yen, compared with 10.983 billion yen.



The Group generated total revenue of 72.633 billion yen as against previous year's 71.905 billion yen.



Looking ahead, for full year or 12-month period to March 31, 2024, Konami expects to post net income of 41 billion yen or 302.45 yen per basic share, a 17.5 percent increase from previous year. The Group projects to record operating income of 60 billion yen, a rise of 29.9 percent, and total revenue of 328 billion yen, a 4.4 percent increase from last year.



For full year, the Group aims to pay a total dividend of 124 yen per share, which includes second-quarter dividend of 62 yen per share and year-end dividend of 62 yen per share. For the 12-month period to March 31, 2023, the company had paid a total dividend of 124 yen per share.



