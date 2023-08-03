Apollon Formularies Plc - Resignation of Non-Executive Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

Apollon Formularies plc (AQSE: APOL, "Apollon" or the "Company"), a UK based international medical cannabis pharmaceutical company trading on AQSE Growth Market, announces the resignation of Nicholas (Nick) Ingrassia as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect to focus on his other business commitments.

Nick has sat on the Board of Apollon since it went public on the Aquis Growth market in April 2021.

Nick Ingrassia, of Apollon Formularies, commented "It has been an honour and a pleasure to serve on the Apollon board alongside a group of such brilliant and dedicated directors. I believe Apollon has built an exciting intellectual property portfolio and brand. With a renewed outlook following its geographic shift, I believe the business is well positioned for success despite the challenging market environment in the medical cannabis space."

Stene Jacobs, COO of Apollon Formularies, commented,"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Nick for his service and dedication during his tenure as a valued member of our board. While we understand and respect his decision to step down, his impact will continue to resonate in our ongoing business. We extend our best wishes for his future endeavours."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

- End -

Apollon Formularies

Stene Jacobs stene@apollon.org.uk

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Tel: +44 207 220 9795

Guy Miller gm@peterhousecapital.com

Blytheweigh (Financial PR/IR-London)

Tel: +44 207 138 3204

Tim Blythe tim.blythe@blytheweigh.com

Megan Ray megan.ray@blytheweigh.com

About Apollon Formularies plc

Apollon Formularies is an international bio-medical pharmaceutical company specialising in cutting edge research and treatment of patients with cancer and chronic pain.

Apollon is federally legal, licensed in Jamaica, holds a suite of licences which allow the company to work with full spectrum oils inclusive of high levels of THC. Apollon's formulations are available by prescription to any licensed Jamaican doctor for their patients and for export to any country allowing legal import.

Apollon is a publicly traded company listed on the Aquis Growth Market in London (AQSE: APOL)