Das Instrument VAU CH0305285295 VARIA US PROP. VINKUL.SF1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.08.2023

The instrument VAU CH0305285295 VARIA US PROP. VINKUL.SF1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.08.2023



Das Instrument 99C IT0005003782 CASTA DIVA GROUP S.P.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.08.2023

The instrument 99C IT0005003782 CASTA DIVA GROUP S.P.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.08.2023



Das Instrument PM6 JE00B6T5S470 POLYMETAL INTL PLC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.08.2023

The instrument PM6 JE00B6T5S470 POLYMETAL INTL PLC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.08.2023



Das Instrument PD3 US69327R1014 PDC ENERGY INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.08.2023

The instrument PD3 US69327R1014 PDC ENERGY INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.08.2023

