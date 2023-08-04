

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Credit Agricole Group (CRARF.PK, CDA.L, ACA.PA), a French banking company, on Friday posted an increase in earnings for the second-quarter of 2023, reflecting a rise in revenue, mainly driven by the Asset Management and Insurance Services division, which benefited from a rise in insurance revenues.



For the three-month period, the lender posted a net income of 2.692 billion euros, higher than 2.607 billion euros, recorded for the same period last year. Net income, Group Share, was at 2.481 billion euros as against previous year's 2.431 billion euros.



Underlying net income Group share moved up to 2.249 billion euros from 2.108 billion euros of last year.



Pre-tax income stood at 3.460 billion euros, compared with 3.355 billion euros of 2022.



Revenues for the quarter improved to 9.546 billion euros from last year's 8.849 billion euros. Underlying revenues grew to 9.16 billion euros from 8.36 billion euros, driven by the Asset Management and Insurance Services division.



