Stemtech Corporation: Stemtech Showcases Remarkable Strides in Business Development and Revenue Growth

MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Stemtech Corporation (OTCQB:STEK)

John W. Meyer, President and COO of Stemtech Corporation, says "Stemtech, the pioneer of stem cell nutrition, is thrilled to provide an enthusiastic update to its esteemed shareholders, highlighting the remarkable business advancements achieved through its Business Academies and the dynamic efforts of its newly appointed Director of New Business Development, Jeff Weisberg. Together with our existing Field Leaders like Network Marketing Hall of Fame Member, Izzy Matos, we see enthusiastic growth with motivated existing Independent Business Partners (IBPs) as well as new direct selling professionals joining us".

Throughout the month of July, Stemtech has experienced an exceptional surge in growth in its strategic target markets - Mexico and the United States. The company proudly reports an impressive 20% increase in revenue within these key regions, underscoring the efficacy of its strategic initiatives and the ever-expanding market demand for its stem cell nutrition or 'stemceutical' products. One of the driving forces behind this accelerated growth are Stemtech's innovative Business Academies, which serve as a cornerstone of the company's commitment to nurturing and empowering driven individuals looking to establish their own successful enterprises. Through the academies, aspiring entrepreneurs gain access to cutting-edge resources, mentorship, and industry insights, enabling them to improve their entrepreneurial journey with confidence and competence. Jeff Weisberg has played a pivotal role in propelling the company's outreach efforts to new heights. With an unwavering dedication to fostering strategic partnerships and seizing growth opportunities, Weisberg's leadership combined with our Field Leadership has led to a substantial increase in the number of new IBPs who have joined Stemtech's thriving network during the month of July.

The Stemtech commitment to excellence and innovation is evident in its consistent efforts to not only meet but surpass challenges. The impressive revenue growth and influx of new partners in key markets are a testament to Stemtech's unwavering focus on delivering unparalleled value and support to its partners and customers alike. This powerful combination of efficacious products for eighteen years and income-earning opportunity will continue to propel Stemtech to greater heights.

As Stemtech continues to forge ahead with its mission to empower individuals, elevate businesses, and contribute to improved quality of life through better health and financial wellness, the company remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence and anticipates further achievements in the months to come.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. On December 6, Stemtech announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the role of Vice President Global Sales from his current role as Managing Director Latin Markets. Stemtech introduced the new CellectOne Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream at their December 2022 International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico. January 10, 2023 Stemtech appoints Margie and Mike Mares to Field Advisory Board. Stemtech has Ranked Number 11 in Momentum out of 700+ top Global MLM companies by Business For Home independent MLM publication, January 23, 2023. In March 2023, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. Stemtech conducted Field Leadership Business Academies in Aguas Calientes, Mexico May 25 - 27, and in Las Vegas, NV on June 1 - 3.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on May 15, 2023. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

