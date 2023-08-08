Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Einmalig große Kurschance? Jetzt geht es noch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C57L | ISIN: AU0000182867 | Ticker-Symbol: QA90
Frankfurt
07.08.23
09:18 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SUSTAINABLE NUTRITION GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUSTAINABLE NUTRITION GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLAT CAPITAL
FLAT CAPITAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLAT CAPITAL AB1,0000,00 %
HITECH & DEVELOPMENT WIRELESS SWEDEN HOLDING AB0,0050,00 %
NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC2,2600,00 %
PRICER AB0,779+0,78 %
RED HAWK MINING LIMITED0,2800,00 %
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC37,4000,00 %
SUSTAINABLE NUTRITION GROUP LTD0,0010,00 %
THE BLOCKCHAIN GROUP SA0,1250,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.