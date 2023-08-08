Otis Worldwide: Otis Factories in Spain: Leaders in Sustainability

Otis facility in San Sebastian becomes first factory in Spain to obtain LEED Platinum® Certification.

All three Otis manufacturing centers in Spain, located in Madrid, San Sebastián and Vigo, have received 'Zero Waste' certification.

The Otis factory in Vigo completed installation of its photovoltaic plant, expected to result in a reduction of ~44 Mtons of CO2 per year.

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / In line with Otis' global objective of reducing the environmental impacts of our products, services and operations, its manufacturing centers in Spain have implemented important energy, water and waste initiatives. Otis (NYSE:OTIS) is the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service.

"At Otis, we understand that it is our responsibility to be stewards of our natural resources and to do the right thing for our planet and future generations. These certifications are recognition of our efforts to do well while doing good," said Rosa Querejeta, Otis Executive Director of Manufacturing for Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Spain's 1st LEED Platinum factory

The Otis factory in San Sebastian, inaugurated a year ago, maximizes energy and water savings while minimizing environmental impact. Features such as its thermal insulation, the use of natural sunlight in addition to the installation of solar panels, and its waste control system have earned it LEED Platinum certification, the highest category in the LEED® green building program, becoming the first factory in the country to obtain it.

San Sebastian's factory occupies a total area of 17,000 square meters. It is built with sustainable materials and runs on 100% renewable energy. Thanks to the installation of several systems designed to reduce the flow of water inside the building, water consumption has been reduced by 45%, compared to the factory that it replaced.

Energy efficiency

A cornerstone of Otis' program to reduce emissions is the use of renewable energy. The Vigo factory has just completed the installation of 432 solar photovoltaic panels on its roof. This is expected to reduce annual electricity consumption by 30%, eliminating 44 metric tons of CO2 emitted annually.

All Otis factories in Spain now have solar photovoltaic installations, and all the remaining energy that is purchased for these factories is 100% green energy coming from renewable sources.

'Zero Waste' certifications

All three manufacturing centers in Spain also recently obtained 'Zero Waste' distinction from AENOR®, a training, accreditation and certification organization. This seal certifies that more than 90% of the waste produced has been diverted from landfills (returned to the production chain).

"I'm proud of the commitment and progress of our Spain operations and their contributions toward helping achieve our worldwide ESG targets," said Kevin Dix, Vice President, Environment, Health & Safety.

Otis' commitment to sustainability is reflected in its 13 Environmental, Social & Governance goals, including Environment & Impact goals:

Achieve 50% reduction of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030.

Reach carbon neutrality for factory electricity by 2030.

Complete ISO 14001 certification for all factories by 2025. (Complete.)

Achieve 100% factory eligibility for zero-waste-to-landfill certification by 2025.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories.

