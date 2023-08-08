Enzolytics, Inc.: Virogentics, Inc. Receives Permit for Export to Africa of the ITV-1 Immunotherapy Solidifying the Scheduled Administration of the Treatment

Reports on Business combination agreement progress

ALLEN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/).

Virogentics, Inc. ("VIRO") a wholly owned subsidiary of Enzolytics, Inc. (the "Company" or "ENZC"), a drug development biotech company, announced today the receipt of an export permit for the delivery of the treatments to be administered to the volunteer HIV/AIDS patients at the HEAL Africa Hospitals, GOMA, PRC and Panzi Hospital, Bukavu, DRC. The results of this African pilot clinical trial will be used in the development of the European Medicine Authority (EMA) clinical trials expected to begin in late 2023/early 2024.

Additionally, VIRO acknowledges the announcement by Sagaliam Acquisition Corp, ("NASDAQ:SAGA") that they had notified Continental Stock and Transfer Company that it was exercising the option to extend the time available to consummate a business combination agreement by an additional month to August 23, 2023. VIRO reports that substantial progress has been made on the combination agreement.

Barry Kostiner, the CEO of Sagaliam, stated "The VIRO team has done a great job of moving forward on their clinical and regulatory milestones. We are getting involved at the right time to provide the resources needed to build a platform for helping many people in Africa, Europe and globally."

Harry Zhabilov, Chief Scientific Officer of VIRO, stated "Every day we move closer to the ultimate goal of administering our immunotherapy to patients who we believe will benefit greatly from our technology, as well as the funding that will be unlocked by moving to NASDAQ."

Enzolytics, Inc. Overview

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to commercializing its proprietary proteins and monoclonal antibodies to treat debilitating infectious diseases. The Company is advancing multiple therapeutics targeting numerous infectious diseases. One patented and clinically tested compound, ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1), is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), covered by U.S. Patent Nos. 8,066,982 and 7,479,538. Studies have shown it to be effective in treating HIV/AIDS. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

The Company has proprietary technology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases which is currently being employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics for treating the CoronaVirus (SARS-CoV-2), HIV-1 and the Feline Leukemia virus. The Company has also identified conserved epitopes on and has plans to produce mAbs targeting many other viruses, including HIV-2, Influenza A and B, H1N1 influenza, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Small-Pox, Ebola Virus, Tetanus, Diphtheria, HTLV-1/2, Rabies, Herpes zoster, Varicella zoster, Anthrax, Mason-Pfizer monkey virus (MPMV) and Visna virus (VISNA). The Company has also analyzed epitopes of animal viruses and plans to produce mAbs for treating these animal viruses.

Safe Harbor Statement : This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of its therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

