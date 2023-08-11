Bath & Body Works: Taking Care of the Things That Matter Most: Engaged People

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Bath & Body Works:



We're working together with openness and inclusivity to create meaningful and positive changes in our business, communities and society.

When it comes to sustainability, Bath & Body Works' values and ethics serve as the foundation for how we are approaching our environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts.

With dedication, heart and collaboration, together we aim to take care of the things that really matter: Engaged People, Thoughtful Products and Brighter Places. The second in a four-part series, we're explaining what our Engaged People pillar means to us.

Our ESG pillar of Engaged People focuses on how we're going to do more for all the people who touch our business, and we're working together with openness and inclusivity to create meaningful and positive changes in our business, communities and society. Focused on people and culture as well as diversity, equity and inclusion, we have set both near and longer-term commitments.

From now to 2025, we're working toward increasing racial and ethnic diversity in Director and above roles and creating programs focused on retaining associates from underrepresented minority groups. We also look to developing and communicating defined career pathways for opportunities and ensuring fair, flexible and healthy workplaces with inclusive benefits. Finally, we want to enhance our supplier diversity program to provide diverse companies with additional business opportunities.

As we look to 2030, we are working toward accelerating diversity across all levels of the business and into our supply chain. This also includes working to ensure racial and ethnic diversity at all levels of the organization and continued focus on retaining and advancing diverse associates within the organization. Finally, we're also committed to continuous review and update of our compensation and benefits with evolving best practices.

In subsequent articles, we will share our new near and longer-term ESG commitments for the other two pillars of our ESG strategy: Thoughtful Products and Brighter Places. Our commitments are intentionally ambitious yet grounded in where we are as a company today, and we look forward to reporting on future progress toward these goals in our annual ESG reports. As we move forward, we are reminded that ESG is a journey, not a destination. We proudly present these initial goals and recognize that as our ESG strategy matures and evolves, so will our ambitions.

For more information about this work, visit bbwinc.com/people.

