Stemtech Corporation: Stemtech Announces China Market Expansion

Stemtech Unveils Bold Vision 'Grand China Market Plan' to Supercharge China's Thriving Health and Wellness Landscape Amidst $ 683 Billion Wellness Industry Surge

As China's health and wellness industry, valued at an impressive USD $683 billion, undergoes a profound transformation due to the pandemic, Stemtech Corporation, the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, unveils its strategic "Grand China Market Plan."

John W. Meyer, President and COO of Stemtech Corporation, announces "I am excited about the 'Grand China Market Plan', expanding through our Stemtech Taiwan Holding, Taiwan Branch operations. Under the Executive Offices of Stemtech Taiwan, Mr. Richard Hu, currently General Manager of Taiwan since 2017, will assume increased responsibilities. After six years at the helm of Stemtech Taiwan, Richard Hu has been appointed Managing Director of Stemtech's Grand China Market, reflecting his exceptional leadership and deep-rooted dedication. The Stemtech product line, through our Taiwan operation, will be expanding to open product sales into Hong Kong, Macau and the larger mainland China territory. This undertaking will enable us to reach more people and provide an improved quality of life through our products and business opportunity. We are very excited to take this important step, an ambition we have contemplated for many years. This will also benefit existing customers in other Stemtech markets as they will be able to share the opportunity with people they know in new geographic areas which will become newly opened markets."

Richard Hu comments "I am very honored and excited to take on this expanded role with Stemtech. The Chinese and Asian markets represent a tremendous opportunity to share the patented and proven Stemtech products. This decision also positions Stemtech to enter one of the largest consumer markets in the world. Stemtech's rich eighteen-year track record and reputation in the industry will be a key attraction that we are a stable and growing company. In December of 2022 Stemtech was awarded for operating in Taiwan for over ten years as a responsible and ethical business. Stemtech Taiwan was praised by the Multi-Level Marketing Protection Foundation for its long-term, deep cultivation of the MLM industry in Taiwan. Now is the time for us to open additional Asian markets for distribution of our scientifically developed consumer product lines, including stemceuticals and skin care. That Stemtech is also a publicly traded, SEC compliant enterprise should add to the appeal of the Company to many."

Stemtech Vice President of Global Sales, Alejandro Carrillo, based in Stemtech's Guadalajara, Mexico offices, says "I am very keen on developing the Grand China Market with Richard as this is such a tremendous opportunity to significantly add to the growth and revenue expansion of Stemtech Corporation. We have always had exceptional products, a great foundation on which to build even more given our confidence in how we will be accepted beyond Taiwan in the Grand China Market. It is our intention with this new development to increase global sales and revenue for the benefit of our shareholders."

The Stemtech Corporation foray into China's evolving health and wellness landscape represents a strategic masterstroke, combining visionary leadership, ethical legacy, and innovative consumer offerings to contribute positively to the lives of millions while driving sustainable business growth.

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel / sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. On December 6, 2022, Stemtech announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the role of Vice President Global Sales from his current role as Managing Director Latin Markets. Stemtech introduced the new CellectOne Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream at their December 2022 International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico. January 10, 2023 Stemtech appoints Margie and Mike Mares to Field Advisory Board. Stemtech has Ranked Number 11 in Momentum out of 700+ top Global MLM companies by 'Business For Home' independent MLM publication, January 23, 2023. In March 2023, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. Stemtech conducted Field Leadership Business Academies in Aguas Calientes, Mexico May 25 - 27, and in Las Vegas, NV on June 1 - 3.

