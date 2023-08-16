INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The Battery Show Announces Albemarle and PowerCo as 2023 Keynotes to Address Sustainability in Battery Resource Lifecycles

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / The Battery Show , the largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event in North America (September 12-14 at the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi, Michigan), reveals Eric Norris, President of the Lithium Global Business Unit at Albemarle and Sebastian Wolf, Chief Operating Officer of PowerCo, as keynotes for the highly anticipated annual show to focus discussion on generating sustainable battery lifecycles.?

Addressing the state of North America's lithium supply, Eric Norris will detail how to best build logistics in the region to match the predicted growth and accelerated demand of the premium resource. Keen to bring new lithium resources online for independent lithium manufacturers, Norris presents Albemarle's successful facilitation of the essential building blocks to create reliable capacities of the critical element in the North American region.?

With the global increase of lithium specific batteries, Sebastian Wolf of PowerCo will demonstrate the case study of how PowerCo maintains output of annual unified battery cell production. Wolf emphasizes trending topics in standardization of single "unified cell" batteries for electric vehicles, the leading method leveraged at global automotive powerhouses like Volkswagen Group for EV battery production.?

"The increase in battery demand drives pressure for meeting critical materials, as bids for lithium also continue to increase," says Shamara Ray, Group Event Director, The Battery Show. "Creating sustainable methods to improve supply chains and processes surrounding battery life will better match the market reality of vehicles with optimized battery size and the future development of battery recycling."?

The need for lithium has increased 180% since 2017, prompting manufacturers to develop creative ways to hold battery charge without driving up cost. By implementing new ways to navigate local lithium production and creating batteries that hold longer charges, organizations can procure more viable products. Conversations surrounding unique practices that are implemented by world class leaders may create more insight to creatively approach the challenges and opportunities that continue to face the evolving battery and EV supply chain.?

The Battery Show, co-located with the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, will host nearly 800 suppliers and over 15,000 attendees for the upcoming September event. Brands such as HB Fuller, Henkel, Hongfa, Lithionics Battery, Lyric Automation, Mitsubishi Electric, NMB Technologies, Nordfab Ducting, Parker Hannifin and Verico Technology will be exhibiting to showcase their roles in the newest battery and electric vehicle innovations.?

For sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities for The Battery Show Novi 2023 and beyond please visit the exhibitor request portal here.

To register, visit www.thebatteryshow.com . Limited press badges will be available for exclusive industry reporters.?

About The Battery Show:?

The Battery Show is North America's largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, Co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to the drive train and power system in electric and hybrid vehicles. The Battery Show takes place annually in Novi, Michigan and brings together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future. Discover and demo the latest products, technology, and solutions from 800 suppliers, connect with over 15,000 attendees and access 4 tracks of technical education. The Battery Show is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and is in collaboration with the annual Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart, Germany, and an all-new launch event this year: The Battery Show India, taking place at the India Expo Center, Greater Noida. Connect with The Battery Show and join the conversation on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .?

About Informa Markets Engineering:?

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .?

Media Contact:?

Informa Markets Engineering PR?

PR.IME (@) Informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774377/The-Battery-Show-Announces-Albemarle-and-PowerCo-as-2023-Keynotes-to-Address-Sustainability-in-Battery-Resource-Lifecycles