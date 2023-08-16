Eaton Wins $6M Contract To Supply and Build Electrical Infrastructure for New South Lake Water Treatment Plant in Georgetown, Texas

New facility to double local water treatment capacity, helping city provide increasing population with a safe, reliable and clean water supply

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced a contract valued at approximately $6M to provide the city of Georgetown, Texas, with turnkey electrical engineering services, power distribution, control and protection equipment to help establish its new South Lake Water Treatment Plant. With construction expected to be complete in 2026, the water treatment facility will process more than 44 million gallons per day to double local capacity for the growing community. The project is entirely funded by City of Georgetown water customers.

In addition to energizing the new water treatment facility, the new power system will support reliable electrical service for a secondary control facility, process control labs and administrative spaces.

"We're applying our engineering expertise and market-leading power management solutions so the City of Georgetown can focus on its core mission for this project: delivering safe drinking water to the community," said Jeremy Novotney, vice president and general manager for Eaton's Industrial Control Division. "We have a proven record working with the city to help preserve the uptime of its water treatment operations."

For decades, U.S. government agencies have relied on Eaton to advance sustainable, resilient electrical infrastructure projects. Today, Eaton is ready to accelerate federal initiatives with its longstanding government taskforce and more than 26,000 U.S.-based employees located across 253 facilities. Steady investments in our U.S. operations and manufacturing base support have increased demand for the company's solutions powering federal electrification projects. Learn more about the company's electrical solutions for water and wastewater treatment plants.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

