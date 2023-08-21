Anzeige
Montag, 21.08.2023
Impact-Meldung: Micro Cap gelingt Deal mit dem umsatzstärksten Handelsriesen der Welt
ACCESSWIRE
21.08.2023 | 16:50
Alkermes: Back to College? Talk to Your Student About Alcohol

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Alkermes

On many college campuses, back to school can also mean an increase in alcohol consumption. If you have a loved one heading back to school, it's important to speak to them about the dangers of alcohol abuse.

Here are some facts from The National Institutes of Health to discuss with your student before they head back to campus.

Alkermes, Monday, August 21, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775645/Back-to-College-Talk-to-Your-Student-About-Alcohol

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
