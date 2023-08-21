Kintetsu World Express: KWE Group Sets Mid- to Long-Term Goals for Reducing KWE Group's CO2 Emissions and Submits SBTi Commitment Letter

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Kintetsu World Express, Inc. is pleased to announce that the KWE Group has set near- and long-term CO2 emission reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement 1.5°C goal. On Aug. 10, KWE Group submitted a commitment letter to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)1 for validation of its science-based targets2 based on the Paris Agreement goal for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.









KWE Group CO2 Reduction Targets

2030

35% reduction from FY2022 (Scope 1 and 2)

2050

Carbon neutrality (Scope 1 and 2)

KWE Group has identified emissions (reduction of CO2 emissions to address climate change) and energy (promotion of the use of clean energy) as material topics for corporate sustainability. KWE Group has been moving ahead on a number of initiatives, including switching to LED lighting and electric forklifts, purchasing non-fossil fuel energy certificates for 100% renewable energy use in Japan, as well as participating in airline SAF programs.

Aiming now for validation of its SBT targets in line with the Paris Agreement 1.5°C goal, KWE Group will continue to actively work to reduce its CO2 emissions in order to help create a sustainable society, support the company's ongoing growth, and increase corporate value.

1 Science Based Targets initiative: A collaboration between the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), CDP, World Resources Institute (WRI), and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

2 Science-based targets: Greenhouse gas reduction targets set by enterprises for the next five to 10 years, in line with the level required by the Paris Agreement.

About Kintetsu World Express

Kintetsu World Express is a leading provider of distribution services across the globe, including international air and sea freight forwarding, third-party logistics (3PL), warehousing, truck transportation services, and customs brokerage.

