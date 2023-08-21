Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Impact-Meldung: Micro Cap gelingt Deal mit dem umsatzstärksten Handelsriesen der Welt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861658 | ISIN: JP3260800002 | Ticker-Symbol: KKI
Frankfurt
21.08.23
08:09 Uhr
28,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
21.08.2023 | 18:02
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kintetsu World Express: KWE Group Sets Mid- to Long-Term Goals for Reducing KWE Group's CO2 Emissions and Submits SBTi Commitment Letter

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Kintetsu World Express, Inc. is pleased to announce that the KWE Group has set near- and long-term CO2 emission reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement 1.5°C goal. On Aug. 10, KWE Group submitted a commitment letter to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)1 for validation of its science-based targets2 based on the Paris Agreement goal for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Kintetsu World Express, Monday, August 21, 2023, Press release picture



KWE Group CO2 Reduction Targets
2030
35% reduction from FY2022 (Scope 1 and 2)

2050
Carbon neutrality (Scope 1 and 2)

KWE Group has identified emissions (reduction of CO2 emissions to address climate change) and energy (promotion of the use of clean energy) as material topics for corporate sustainability. KWE Group has been moving ahead on a number of initiatives, including switching to LED lighting and electric forklifts, purchasing non-fossil fuel energy certificates for 100% renewable energy use in Japan, as well as participating in airline SAF programs.

Aiming now for validation of its SBT targets in line with the Paris Agreement 1.5°C goal, KWE Group will continue to actively work to reduce its CO2 emissions in order to help create a sustainable society, support the company's ongoing growth, and increase corporate value.

1 Science Based Targets initiative: A collaboration between the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), CDP, World Resources Institute (WRI), and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).
2 Science-based targets: Greenhouse gas reduction targets set by enterprises for the next five to 10 years, in line with the level required by the Paris Agreement.

About Kintetsu World Express
Kintetsu World Express is a leading provider of distribution services across the globe, including international air and sea freight forwarding, third-party logistics (3PL), warehousing, truck transportation services, and customs brokerage.

Contact Information
Mike Trejo
Marketing Supervisor

SOURCE: Kintetsu World Express, Inc.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775079/KWE-Group-Sets-Mid-to-Long-Term-Goals-for-Reducing-KWE-Groups-CO-Emissions-and-Submits-SBTi-Commitment-Letter

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.