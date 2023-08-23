Kitron ASA - Notification of Primary insider transaction

(2023-08-23) The primary insider Carsten Christensen, CEO of BB Electronics A/S, has on 22 August 2023 sold 36,417 shares at an average price of NOK 37.3638340.



Primary insider notification pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 is attached.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

