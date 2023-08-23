

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche has accidentally revealed positive data from a significant lung cancer drug study. The preliminary analysis, erroneously published on Roche's website, highlighted the potential of the immunotherapy drug tiragolumab when paired with the established antibody medication Tecentriq. This combination demonstrated a substantial increase in overall patient survival.



The disclosure, unearthed by an equity analyst, has invigorated investors despite Roche's caution that the findings remain preliminary. Previous data from the ongoing trial had not achieved the desired statistically significant difference in tumor growth, a key goal. The study involved 534 patients grappling with the prevalent non-small cell lung cancer.



The inadvertently shared data showcased that patients receiving both the new drug and Tecentriq experienced an average survival period of 22.9 months - significantly longer than the 16.7 months for those solely on Tecentriq. Umer Raffat, the Evercore analyst who discovered the information, praised the data as 'highly promising,' mirroring sentiments from Leerink analysts who deemed the progress 'clinically meaningful.'



While Roche had hinted at positive results, this unintentional disclosure marked the first detailed data exposure. Over the past decade, immunoncology, utilizing the immune system against cancer, has transformed patient outcomes. However, with patents for major immunoncology drugs expiring by 2030, the hunt for more effective successors is intensifying to secure future revenue streams.



Leerink analysts indicated that the outcomes could have positive implications for other companies developing similar anti-TIGIT drugs. These agents target a receptor suppressing the immune system's cancer response, potentially amplifying the effectiveness of existing immunoncology treatments.



Roche's data indicated tolerable side effects for tiragolumab, aligning with current treatments. The ongoing study maintains a meticulous blind approach, curbing biases inherent in such trials.



The accidental disclosure of these promising findings sheds light on a potential lung cancer treatment breakthrough, sparking hope in medical and investor circles. As researchers strive for robust immunoncology advancements, Roche's unintentional revelation might fuel progress, reshaping cancer treatment paradigms.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken