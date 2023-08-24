Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Reinach, 24 August 2023 - Evolva (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, reported sales of CHF 4.5 million for the first half of 2023. The lower sales compared to the prior year period resulted from the absence of Vanillin deliveries in 1H 2023, which as previously communicated had been planned to take place in the second half of the year, as well as lower royalty income from EverSweet®. Adjusted for Vanillin and EverSweet®, product revenue grew by 11% in 1H 2023 despite the business disruptions created by the Nice & Green situation. Significant further progress in profitability was achieved with a positive gross contribution margin of 30.4% vs. 10.9% in 1H 2022. Continued strong operational progress and key milestones marked additional highlights of 1H 2023.
In 1H 2023 a non-cash relevant impairment of goodwill and other assets of CHF 68.3 million had to be recorded as result of the current financing situation.
In particular for cash preservation reasons the company now decided to move the next Vanillin production campaign from 2H 2023 to 2024 which reduces the revenue expectations for 2023 towards lower double-digit millions while profitability is expected to further enhance.
Foundations were laid to enable mid-term ambition, i.e., EBITDA and cash break-even by 2025 as planned provided the going concern of the company can be secured.
Business and corporate highlights
Financial highlights 1H 2023
Current Financing Situation and Strategic Review
Outlook
1) This table includes references to operational indicators and alternative performance measures (APM) that are not defined or specified by IFRS. These APM should be regarded as complementary information to and not as substitutes to the Group's consolidated financial results based on IFRS.
File: Evolva with good business momentum and significant progress in profitability in 1H 2023, despite major financing challenges
