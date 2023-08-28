

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) announced on Monday that new data on INGREZZA or valbenazine capsules showed consistently greater improvements in HD chorea associated with Huntington's disease versus placebo from Week 2 to Week 12.



According to the company, the exploratory results from the Phase 3 KINECT-HD study further exemplified the value of INGREZZA as a now-approved medication for HD chorea with improvements seen with treatment as early as two weeks.



Chorea is an abnormal involuntary movement disorder, characterized by irregular and unpredictable movements, that can affect various body parts and interfere with motor coordination, gait, swallowing, and speech.



Earlier in April 2017, Ingrezza received its first FDA approval for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia.



Neurocrine will present the data at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders on August 27-31 in Copenhagen, Denmark.



KINECT-HD is a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that met its primary endpoint of chorea reduction. The secondary endpoints also demonstrated significantly greater improvements at Week 12 compared with the placebo.



Erin Furr Stimming, Principal Investigator, said, 'This exploratory analysis has increased our insight regarding the early and sustained improvements in chorea severity.'



