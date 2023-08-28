AppYea, Inc.: AppYea Secures US Patent for Innovative Sleep Apnea Detection Using Speech Analysis

New Patent Promises Affordable and Convenient Sleep Apnea Diagnostics; Market Projected to Reach US$ 9.27 Billion by 2033

GAN YAVNE, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / SleepX, a subsidiary of AppYea Inc. (OTC:APYP), focusing on the development of accurate wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring, announces it has been granted a patent (US 11,672,472 B2) by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, titled: "Methods and Systems for Estimation of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Severity in Wake Subjects by Multiple Speech Analyses." The patent extends through November 2038 and provides broad coverage in the field of sleep apnea monitoring.

According to Future Market Insights Inc. ( August 22, 2023), Technological Breakthroughs Stoke Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems Market Set to Reach US$ 9.27 Billion by 2033.

"Currently, more than 80% of individuals who suffer from sleep apnea are undiagnosed. At the same time, we are witnessing a growing and increasing awareness of everything related to the importance of diagnosis, given the profound link between sleep apnea and conditions such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and other serious illnesses," commented Neil Kline, Founder & former CEO of the American Sleep Association, who also serves as an AppYea independent Board Member.

"The unique technology developed by the Company, enables straightforward and efficient sleep apnea diagnosis using just a smartphone, eliminating the necessity for overnight hospital stays and significantly reducing test costs," said Boris (Bary) Molchadsky, Chairman of AppYea. "I firmly believe that our technological advances and expanding patent portfolio will position AppYea as a market leader within a few years."

About AppYea

AppYea is a Healthtech company commercializing a breakthrough wearable technology for the treatment of snoring and developing wearable solutions to diagnose and treat sleep apnea. The company's solutions are based on its proprietary IP portfolio of AI and sensing technologies for the tracking and analysis of breathing patterns, vital-signs, and other physiological parameters during sleep, designed for greater accuracy at lower and affordable cost.

Currently, the company is working on rebranding and starting serial production of its first product - AppySleep to treat the snoring problem.

