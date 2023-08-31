Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023
Dieser Penny kann den "Tenbagger" wirklich packen!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
31.08.23
08:02 Uhr
1,068 Euro
+0,006
+0,56 %
31.08.2023 | 12:34
Cairn Homes Plc: Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Result of Extraordinary General Meeting 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Result of Extraordinary General Meeting 
31-Aug-2023 / 11:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Result of Extraordinary General Meeting 
 
Dublin / London, 31 August 2023: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: 
CRN) announces that the resolution proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company, held today, 
has passed with 68% of shareholders voting in support. Voting on the resolution was conducted by poll. The full text of 
the resolution was included in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, circulated to shareholders 
on 4 August 2023 and made available on the Company's website (www.cairnhomes.com). 
In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolution passed has been forwarded to both Euronext Dublin and 
the UK's National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at the following locations: 
Companies Announcements Office 
Euronext Dublin 
28 Anglesea Street 
Dublin 2 
 
and 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
A full list of the votes received is available for inspection on the Company's website. 
The Board notes that whilst the resolution to approve the Stretch CEO LTIP, was approved by a significant majority, 32% 
of shareholders voted against it. In the months leading up to the meeting, the Remuneration Committee, led by the 
Remuneration Committee Chair with support from the Chairman of the Board, conducted extensive engagement with 
shareholders, resulting in adjustments to the final proposed Stretch CEO LTIP, as set out in detail in the notice of 
meeting. Cairn remains committed to constructive and positive dialogue with shareholders. In the months ahead, the 
Remuneration Committee and the Board will continue to actively engage with shareholders to understand their views and, 
where applicable, their reasons for opposing the proposal. The Board will carefully consider all feedback around the 
EGM and provide an update on engagement within six months, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code. 
 
-ENDS- 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Cairn Homes plc         +353 1 696 4600 
Tara Grimley 
 
Drury Communications         +353 1 260 5000 
Billy Murphy 
Morwenna Rice 
 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable 
new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We 
strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is 
expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 
16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area 
("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
 
