In addition to the new factory's wafer production capacity of 6.5 GW, it has a cell capacity of 4 GW and a module capacity of 5 GW.Trina Solar's US unit has revealed that it started operating the 6.5 GW silicon wafer factory in the city of Thai Nguyen, 80 kilometers north of Hanoi, Vietnam. The company announced the new facility last January, after the US Department of Commerce (DoC) determined in December 2022 that solar cell and module imports from Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Thailand were circumventing antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) orders on cell and module imports from ...

