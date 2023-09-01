GCL Technology Holdings Limited reported strong revenue for the first half of 2023, while JA Solar says it will invest CNY 2.72 billion ($374.8 million) in 5 GW of N-type solar cell capacity in Vietnam.GCL Technology Holdings Limited recorded CNY 20.945 billion of revenue in the first half of 2023, from CNY 14.775 billion in the same period last year, according to its unaudited results. It attributed the increase in sales to its solar materials division, as well as its growing granular silicon business. Its net profit attributable to shareholders stood at CNY 5.518 billion in the January-June ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...