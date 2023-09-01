Boulder, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2023) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) (the "Company", "Intellabridge","Kash Corp." or "Karma Corporation"), a financial technology company in the business of sustainable development and philanthropy, is pleased to announce that its United States subsidiary, Kash Corp. has changed its name to Karma Corporation, effective as at August 29, 2023.

"We are the same organization, ownership, leadership, and team, but now we have a name in the US that more clearly identifies who we are and what we do - the business of impact finance, and to fulfill our mission to make financial transactions have a positive impact on the world," explains John Eagleton, Chair and CEO of Intellabridge Technology Corporation. "Our product, Karma ( www.getkarmacard.com ) is designed to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and charitable organizations to end homelessness, poverty, hunger, reduce inequalities, help refugees, improve health and education, while fighting climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests."

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a fintech company in the business of impact finance whose product, Karma, has a mission to make every transaction have a positive impact on the world through cashback solutions and automated customizable donations to charitable organizations based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Karma offers cashback donation debit cards, and a "Karmify" feature which allows customers to connect any debit or credit card to Karma, earn extra cashback and donate to charitable organizations.

For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION "Maria Eagleton" Maria Eagleton, COO

To contact Intellabridge:

Website: intellabridge.com

Phone: +1-303-800-5333

Email: maria@intellabridge.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "plan", "on track", "possible", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

