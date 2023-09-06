Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813
Kaufman & Broad SA: REPURCHASE OF 5.93 % OF THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ARTIMUS PARTICIPATIONS

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: REPURCHASE OF 5.93 % OF THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ARTIMUS PARTICIPATIONS 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: REPURCHASE OF 5.93 % OF THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ARTIMUS PARTICIPATIONS 
06-Sep-2023 / 00:08 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 Press release 
Paris, September 6th, 2023 
 
 
 
Repurchase of 5.93 % of the Company's share capital from Artimus Participations 
 
 
 
 
 
Kaufman & Broad (the "Company") announces that it has concluded on 5 September 2023, under its share buy-back program, 
a share purchase agreement on a block of 1,251,000 shares of the Company from Artimus Participations at a price of 
25.92 euros per share, i.e. at a discount of 2.0 % to today's closing price, representing a total investment of 32.4 
million euros. 
 
Artimus Participations, a company owned by current and former managers of the Company, including Mr. Nordine Hachemi, 
the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, held prior to this transaction 11.01 % of the Company's share 
capital and 16.50 % of its voting rights. 
 
Following the transaction and cancellation of the repurchased shares, Artimus Participations' stake in the Company will 
be reduced to 5.40 % of the Company's share capital and to 8.36 % of its voting rights. The proceeds from the sale will 
be used to repay Artimus Participations' debt. 
 
This transaction will result in all Company's shareholders benefiting from an accretive effect, without affecting the 
Company's investment capacity and while stabilizing the Company's shareholding. 
 
This share buy-back was carried out using a limited amount of the Company's available cash. Settlement and delivery of 
the transaction should occur on the next few days. 
 
The board of directors unanimously approved this transaction. Interested directors did not participate in the vote, in 
compliance with applicable regulations. Prior to the board meeting, cabinet Ledouble, appointed as independent expert, 
issued an opinion concluding that: 
 
.from a financial point of view, the price of the repurchased shares is fair for the Company and its shareholders, 
regarding the value of the share based on a multi-criteria evaluation; 
 
. the transaction does not affect the financial balances and the investment capacity of the Company; 
 
. the transaction, carried out in the interest of the Company, will be accretive for its shareholders and will be 
subject to the related-party transactions approval process. 
 
Following the transaction and cancellation of the repurchased shares, the group's employees remain key shareholders in 
the Company, directly or indirectly, with 12.2% of the Company's share capital and 14.6% of its voting rights[1]. The 
Company's management also indicated its intention to remain a significant shareholder in the Company. 
 
The transaction was realized pursuant to the delegations of authority granted by the 11th and 12th resolutions of the 
annual general meeting of shareholders held on 4 May 2023. 
 
This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press relations 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline CACITTI -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
For more than 50 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family 
homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. 
As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban 
projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability 
and the strength of its brand. 
Let us create a more virtuous city together. 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2023 with the Autorité des marchés financiers 
(the "AMF") under number D.23-0210. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad 
(www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as 
the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 
of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect 
on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the 
market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell 
or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Including the participation held by Artimus Participations and through the Kaufman & Broad shareholders' mutual funds and KB shares mutual funds, as well as registered shares held by employees, especially from free share plans.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: KBSA_PR Share Buyback Opération 06 09 2023 VFinale

1719565 06-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1719565&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2023 18:08 ET (22:08 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
