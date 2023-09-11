Trina Solar said it will use the equipment at its factories in Huaian, Yangzhou, Dongtai, and Tinghu, which are all in Jiangsu province.Robotechnik, a German PV production equipment manufacturer, has agreed to supply module maker Trina Solar with 40 GW of production lines. Trina said it will use the lines at its factories in Huaian, Yangzhou, Dongtai, and Tinghu, which are all in Jiangsu province. Robotechnik said the contract is worth CNY 358 million ($49.7 million). Astronergy, a unit of Chint Group, has bought 15 GW of wafers from Huamin China under a three-year contract for around CNY 6.2 ...

