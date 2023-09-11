

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) Monday said it has initiated Phase 2 trial of its SA55 injection, intended for the treatment of Covid-19.



The Phase 1 study, which was completed recently, had confirmed the preliminary safety profile of SA55 in 40 healthy adults aged 18 to 65 in China.



Phase 2 study will evaluate the ability of SA55 to reduce SARS-CoV-2 viral load and alleviate clinical symptoms in nearly 150 patients to be enrolled with mild to moderate Covid-19. Preliminary results are expected by the year-end.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken