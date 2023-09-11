Anzeige
Montag, 11.09.2023
Nachfrageboom bei Silber! Hightech Branche on fire und nichts geht ohne Silber!
WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Frankfurt
11.09.23
08:20 Uhr
4,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
11.09.2023 | 18:16
Charwood Energy: H1 2023 revenue - A solid business volume, reflecting a steady sale dynamic

DJ Charwood Energy: H1 2023 revenue: 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: H1 2023 revenue: 
11-Sep-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, September 11th, 2023 
 
 
H1 2023 revenue: 
A solid business volume, reflecting a steady sale dynamic 
 
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN code: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in custom solutions for 
recovering energy from biomass, posts its H1 2023 revenue. 
 
In H1 2023, Charwood Energy generated EUR1.5 million in revenue, compared to EUR2.1 million in H1 2022 [1]. 
It was generated entirely on behalf of third parties, for design, construction and installation services for custom 
biomass energy recovery solutions, on behalf of external clients such as agricultural or industrial operations, or 
communities. 
This mid-year revenue figure does not reflect the current sales dynamic, which is still steady, nor the business 
volume, which was solid over the period. Although 5 MW are currently under construction for third-party clients, few 
milestones were reached over the period, making it possible to generate a portion of revenue, recorded using the 
project progress method. 
Concerning business on behalf of third parties, the first half of 2023 was characterized by new operational advances: 
   -- Start of construction on a hygienization unit, combined with a biomass boiler for a methanation biomass 
  production site operated by a group including a municipality and 15 farms in Normandy[2]: 
   -- Start of construction on a biomass boiler combined with a heating network, on behalf of a large-scale 
  poultry farm in the Sarthe region 2; 
   -- Start of construction following the April signing of the order2, for a biomass boiler on behalf of a 
  large-scale poultry farm in Mayenne; 
Other major projects are in the advanced discussion stage and should be announced soon. 
To date, the Group has recorded secured orders [3] on behalf of third parties totalling EUR3.7 million, deliverable and 
billable over 2023 and 2024. Furthermore, business is characterized by a pipeline that is still solid[4], reflecting 
the steady sales dynamic. 
Concerning business on its own behalf, the initial business plan continues with 5 plants under development as of June 
30, 2023. 
Once those plants under development are commissioned and fully operational, they will allow to generate ARR[5], derived 
from energy sales, of nearly EUR7.7M. 
Furthermore, to date, 17 other plant projects are under discussion, representing a potential ARR of EUR58 million. 
 
Confirmation of 2027 ambitions 
Benefitting from favorable structural and contextual factors, which represent powerful accelerators for its development 
in France but also internationally, Charwood Energy confirms its 2027 ambitions, namely: 
   -- EUR100 million in revenue, 60% of which derived from business on its own behalf; 
   -- 50 plants owned outright under operation and under construction, representing an estimated ARR of 
  approximately EUR90 million. 
 
Next publication: 2023 semi-annual results, scheduled for October 23, 2023, after market close. 
 
 
About Charwood Energy 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
Charwood Energy has a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies - heating and 
heating networks, methanisation and pyrogasification. 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas (syngaz), biochar 
and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance. 
For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/ 
 
Contacts 
 
               ACTIFIN       ACTIFIN 
CHARWOOD ENERGY       Investor Relations  Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30     charwood@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
               +33 (0)1 56 88 11 22 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1]The revenue for H1 2022 was adjusted following the application, starting H1 2022, of a new accounting policy for recognizing revenue based on progress. The annual revenue for 2022 remains unchanged.

[2] See press release from April 11, 2023.

[3]Total of the order book for signed projects deducted from revenue already recorded based on the progress of work completed.

[4] Detailed or preliminary estimate sent and awaiting a response.

[5] ARR: Annual Recurring Revenue, representing the revenue generated by plants once in operation, over an annualized basis.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: H1 2023 revenue 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1723449 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1723449 11-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1723449&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
