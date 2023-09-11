Everyware Enabled by Visa Direct Ignites the Payment Revolution with 'Instant Payouts'

Everyware Teams up with Visa to Transform the Payment Process of Payouts

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Everyware, a trusted name in customer engagement, billing, and payments, today reveals Instant Payouts, a massive stride forward in the space of instant payments. This innovation in instant payments catapults the traditional transaction process of payouts into the digital future. Born from an alliance with Visa Direct, a world leader in digital payments, Instant Payouts represents a revolutionary leap in payment technology. With this innovative solution, the outdated check system becomes a relic of the past, enabling real-time[1] fund transfers straight into customers' debit cards or bank accounts.

Enabled by the robust capabilities of Visa's 'Visa Direct' solution, Everyware's Instant Payouts signifies a profound transformation in the way funds are transferred. This streamlined, pain-free process far outstrips conventional ACH approaches, harnessing the limitless potential of technology to deliver an instant payment experience, adaptable to a multitude of industries.

"Everyware's Instant Payouts is akin to witnessing the first step on the moon in the financial transaction universe," declared Austin (Larry) Talley, Founder and CEO of Everyware. "We've transcended beyond just speed; we're redesigning and securing the way money moves. From settling insurance claims, healthcare refunds to automotive payments, Instant Payouts relegates the days of anxiously waiting for a check in the mail to a thing of the past."

Integrated effortlessly into multiple industries and use cases, Instant Payouts offers a sleek, intuitive interface enabling users to access funds in real-time1. It nullifies the risk of checks getting misplaced or delayed in the mail, giving customers the assurance of swift and secure fund accessibility.

The technological expertise behind Everyware's Instant Payouts, facilitated by Visa Direct, empowers immediate bank-to-bank fund transfers. This synergy with Visa underscores Everyware's unwavering dedication to driving change, uniting advanced technology with Visa's legacy of trust and dependability to usher in a financial system that's fast, secure, and reliable.

"Online sellers, marketplaces and consumers-alike now demand faster and more reliable payments," stated Yanilsa Gonzalez-Ore, North America Head of Visa Direct. "We're proud to collaborate with companies like Everyware that are helping to change the game in global money movement and disburse funds quickly and securely with Visa Direct."

For inquiries regarding Instant Payouts services, call (844) 311-5597 or text (561) 404-1462.

ABOUT EVERYWARE

Everyware is a leading customer engagement, billing, and payments company based in Austin, Texas. Launched in 2015, the company provides services to more than 9,000 merchants across multiple verticals including healthcare, travel, utilities, not-for-profit, and automotive. The platform provides a simple, fast, and secure way to move money while enhancing the ability for merchants to communicate with their customers in real-time with text messaging. It saves them money by improving cash flow and reducing paper billing costs, chargebacks, and fraud. Additionally, Everyware works alongside existing systems for easy integration. For more information, visit Everyware.com.

[1] Actual fund availability depends on receiving financial institution and region. MEDIA CONTACTS FOR EVERYWARE: Jessica Wade Pfeffer | 305-804-8424 | jessica@jwipr.com

Tyler Sminkey | 786-390-8510 | tyler@jwipr.com SOURCE: Everyware



