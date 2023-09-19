Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.09.2023
WKN: 878000 | ISIN: FR0000060618 | Ticker-Symbol: RAY
Frankfurt
19.09.23
08:02 Uhr
0,095 Euro
-0,005
-5,02 %
19.09.2023 | 18:37
RALLYE S.A.: Extension of conciliation proceedings

RALLYE S.A.: Extension of conciliation proceedings 
19-Sep-2023 / 18:06 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
RALLYE    FONCIÈRE EURIS FINATIS EURIS

Extension of conciliation proceedings

Paris, 19 September 2023, Rallye, Foncière Euris, Finatis and Euris announce that they have requested and obtained a one-month extension of the conciliation proceedings until 19 October 2023.

Press contact: PLEAD

Étienne Dubanchet +33 6 62 70 09 43 etienne.dubanchet@plead.fr

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PJ 

Language:    English 
Company:     RALLYE S.A. 
         103 rue la Boétie 
         75008 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      01 44 71 14 00 
Internet:    http://www.rallye.fr/ 
ISIN:      FR0000060618 
Euronext Ticker: RAL 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1729811 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1729811 19-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2023 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
