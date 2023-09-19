DJ RALLYE S.A.: Extension of conciliation proceedings

Extension of conciliation proceedings

Paris, 19 September 2023, Rallye, Foncière Euris, Finatis and Euris announce that they have requested and obtained a one-month extension of the conciliation proceedings until 19 October 2023.

