

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Japan-based biopharmaceutical company PeptiDream Inc. said that it has collaborated with U.S.-based Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to focus on the discovery and development of novel macrocyclic peptide-radioisotope or 'peptide-RI' drug conjugates.



As per the agreement, PeptiDream will use its proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System technology to discover, optimize, and develop macrocyclic peptide candidates for use as peptide-RI drug conjugates against targets of interest to Genentech.



PeptiDream will lead early preclinical development before transitioning peptide-RI drug conjugate products arising from the collaboration to Genentech for further development and commercialization. PeptiDream will retain the right to develop and commercialize such peptide-RI drug conjugate products in Japan.



Under the terms of the agreement, PeptiDream will receive an upfront payment of $40 million from Genentech and be eligible for payments based on the achievement of specified development, regulatory, and commercial milestones potentially up to $1 billion. In addition, PeptiDream is eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales (ex-Japan) of any such products arising from the collaboration.



